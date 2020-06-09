Cecil Rhodes protest: Oxford university students demand Oriel College removes statue

Rhodes was a 19th-century mining magnate and politician, who believed that whites have been a superior race and held imperialist views. He has been labelled an “architect of apartheid”.

He was liable for the enlargement of the British Empire in southern Africa within the late 19th Century, together with the annexation of Zimbabwe and Zambia – which have been previously named Northern and Southern Rhodesia respectively.

Rhodes is reviled by many who see him as a logo of colonialism, with critics believing he was a racist determine. He harboured the fantasy of a British Empire that might rule the world.