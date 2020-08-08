Ceasefire offers opportunity for eastern Ukraine peace push, says president By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy checks out the frontline in Donetsk Region



By Natalia Zinets

TARAMCHUK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine wishes to construct on a lull in battling in the eastern Donbass area to push for a long lasting peace settlement at a brand-new round of four-way talks with Russia, France and Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy informedReuters

Dressed in a Tee shirts and khaki pants, Zelenskiy was speaking on a see to the location on the 12 th day of what Kyiv hopes will be a long-term ceasefire concurred with Russian- backed forces on July 27.

Zelenskiy, 42, was a comic star when he won a landslide election in 2015 guaranteeing to end the dispute that has actually eliminated more than 13,000 individuals and brought Western sanctions onRussia

Once a political newbie, he has actually considering that protected detainee exchanges with Russia and phased troop withdrawals at chosen hotspots.

“This is an opportunity to save our guys and continue the diplomatic dialogue,” he stated on Friday throughout a whistle-stop trip along more than 100 km (62 miles) of the frontline.

If the ceasefire holds, "the first big step has been taken, it is necessary to meet in the Normandy Format," he stated, describing the four-way talks named after the