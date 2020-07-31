CDC’s ensemble forecast now projects more than 173,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22

Members of the medical personnel tend to coronavirus clients at the Intensive Care Unit of the Machakos County Level -5 medical facility in Machakos, Kenya, on July28 Simon Maina/ AFP/Getty Images

Kenya went beyond the 20,000 limit of verified Covid-19 cases after reporting 723 brand-new cases on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The overall variety of verified cases is now a minimum of 20,636 verified cases and a minimum of 341 individuals have actually passed away from the infection.

The turning point begins the eve of the resuming of global travel to and from the nation. Kenya will start inviting global tourists Friday after months of grounded flights.

Travelers will be needed to supply a Covid-19 unfavorable certificate approximately 96 hours prior to travel and undergo a 14- day quarantine, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Transport.

Passengers from 19 nations that are thought about by the Kenyan federal government to be low to medium threat for Covid-19 transmission will be exempt from the obligatory quarantine, supplied that a guest’s temperature level is listed below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit and they do not have a relentless cough or other flu-like signs, according to a declaration from Ministry of Transport onFriday

“Those required to quarantine will do so at the Government designated facility out at their home subject to prevailing guidelines,” the declaration stated.

The nations exempt from obligatory quarantine are: Canada, China, South Korea, Namibia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Morocco, Japan, Zimbabwe, Switzerland, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Qatar, UAE, Italy, and the United States (other than for California, Texas, and Florida).

The list of nations exempt from obligatory quarantine will be examined every day, according to the Ministry of Transport.

“The risk profile of any country could change and therefore the status with regard to these clarifications and directives could also change,” the declaration stated.