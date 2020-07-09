CDC will not revise guidelines for schools reopening despite Trump criticism 

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned that the guidelines for reopening schools will not be revised, however further reference paperwork will be offered.

“Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities that are trying to open K-through-12s,” Redfield mentioned on Good Morning America Thursday. “It’s not a revision of the guidelines; it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward.”

In response to feedback concerning the guidelines being too robust or impractical, Redfield mentioned this will depend on how the guidelines are put collectively.

“Right now, we’re continuing to work with the local jurisdictions to how they want to take the portfolio of guidance that we’ve given to make them practical for their schools to reopen,” he mentioned.

Redfield described the guidelines as “intentionally non-prescriptive,” and mentioned that the vary of guidelines given had been to supply schools the choice of what will work greatest for them.

Redfield mentioned the CDC would work with any native jurisdiction on how greatest to make use of the guidelines to reopen their schools within the most secure means, and that it will “personally sadden” him if folks had been to make use of the guidelines and issues about them as a motive to remain closed.

“It’s a critical public health initiative right now to get these schools reopened and to do it safely,” Redfield mentioned.

Some context: Redfield’s feedback come a day after President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he disagreed with CDC guidelines for safely reopening schools as a result of they’re “very tough” and “expensive.”

During a press briefing a number of hours later, Vice President Mike Pence mentioned the CDC would situation new steerage on reopening schools subsequent week. Both he and the CDC’s director mentioned the company’s suggestions ought to not be considered as a barrier to returning youngsters to lecture rooms.