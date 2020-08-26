CDC was pressured ‘from the top down’ to change Covid-19 testing guidance, official says

“It’s coming from the top down,” the official stated of the new directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The brand-new standards raise the bar on who ought to get evaluated, recommending that some individuals without signs most likely do not require it– even if they have actually remained in close contact with a contaminated individual.

Previously, the CDC stated viral testing was proper for individuals with current or presumed direct exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

CDC would not talk about concerns about its own policychange A CDC representative referred all concerns to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a declaration to CNN, HHS Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir stated: “This Guidance has been updated to reflect current evidence and best public health practices, and to further emphasize using CDC-approved prevention strategies to protect yourself, your family, and the most vulnerable of all ages.” HHS has actually not defined what change in “current evidence” might have driventhe change Giroir is anticipated to address these problems at an instruction Wednesday afternoon. But the brand-new instruction likewise lines up with a pattern in policy and rhetoric fromthe White House President Donald Trump has actually consistently recommended the US should do less testing Dr Carlos del Rio, a transmittable illness professional and associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine, stated on CNN Newsroom on Wednesday that the CDC has actually not supplied proof to describe the modifications. ” I indicate, the proof that I’m familiar with since …

