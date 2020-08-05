CDC warns parents to be on lookout for acute flaccid myelitis in children

New York City (CNN)– Parents and pediatricians require to be on the lookout in the coming months for an unusual, immobilizing condition that impacts young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated Tuesday.

The polio-like condition, called acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, tends to peak every other year, and the last rise of cases was in 2018, when 238 cases were detected throughout the U.S., the CDC stated.

This year is most likely to see another rise however things will be made complex by the coronavirus pandemic.

“AFM is a priority for CDC as we prepare for a possible outbreak this year,”Dr Thomas Clark, deputy director of CDC’s Division of Viral Diseases, informed press reporters.

“We are concerned that, in the midst of a COVID pandemic, that cases might not be recognized as AFM, or we are concerned that parents might be worried about taking their child to the doctor if they develop something as serious as limb weakness,” Clark included.

The CDC launched outcomes of a research study done after the last break out in2018 It put practically all the impacted children into the medical facility. Patients were 5 years of ages on average.

Most had a fever, breathing health problem or both a couple of days prior to they began revealing the muscle weak point that is the most telling sign of AFM.

“In addition to weakness, common symptoms at clinical evaluation were gait difficulty (52%), neck or back pain (47%), fever (35%), and limb pain (34%),” the CDC stated in its report.

“Overall, 98% of clients were hospitalized, 54% were …