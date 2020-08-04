CDC Warns of New Outbreak of Life-Threatening Disease That Paralyzes Healthy Kids – NBC New York

What to Know The CDC warned Tuesday that it expects a new outbreak of a virus-linked disease called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM

The disease, which resembles polio in the way it paralyzes otherwise healthy kids, spikes every other year around August

Parents and doctors should suspect any child with sudden limb weakness in the next few months may have the disease

The CDC warned Tuesday that 2020 is likely to be a peak year for an uncommon but dangerous and potentially life-threatening neurological disease affecting children, acute flaccid myelitis.

The illness, also known as AFM, is believed to be caused by a virus and peaks every two years between August and November. In 2018 there were 238 confirmed cases, with half in children ages 5 and under.

The agency specifically warned that doctors need to be aggressive about hospitalizing and treating affected children at the first sign of illness, particularly sudden limb weakness.

“AFM can progress rapidly over the course of hours or days, leading to permanent paralysis and/or the life-threatening complication of respiratory failure in previously healthy patients, so delays in care can be serious,” the CDC said in a statement.

“Parents and doctors should suspect AFM in patients with sudden limb weakness, especially during August through November. Recent respiratory illness or fever and the presence of neck or back pain or any neurologic symptom should heighten their concern.”

A group of children in…