CDC updates coronavirus guidelines on isolation, testing

People who are severely immunocompromised or have more serious illness should isolate for 20 days, and likely aren’t infectious after that point, the CDC said.

There was also a change in language from “improvement in respiratory symptoms” to “improvement in symptoms” to address the expanding list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Sometimes the virus is persistent in detectable levels up to 12 weeks after infection, but likely isn’t infectious. For this reason, people previously diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 who are asymptomatic after recovery shouldn’t undergo virus testing within three months after the date of symptom onset for the initial infection.

The cause of this persistence of detectable virus has yet to be determined.

In six months since the virus emerged, the CDC said “there have been no confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection.”

Finally, the CDC advised against using serologic testing to establish the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 infection or reinfection.

