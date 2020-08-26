CDC testing guidelines; Alabama cases; Europe reinfections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines and now says people without symptoms “do not necessarily need a test” – even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Just last week, the CDC updated its travel guidelines that no longer mandate a 14-day quarantine for anyone who’s traveled outside of their state or the country. The revisions to CDC guidelines have been met with concern by medical experts, who caution that less testing may lead to more cases and hinder contact tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, efforts to learn more about how the virus spreads remain unwavering. Researchers in Massachusetts are tracking the number of cases linked to “superspreader” events — such as weddings, parties and conferences — which could help states decide what events or activities are safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Some significant developments: