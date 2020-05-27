CDC projects 3,000 Americans will die daily from coronavirus in June

Internal Trump administration projections estimate that about 3,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus every day by June 1, according to CDC documents obtained by the New York Times.

The increased estimates come as states have eased restrictions and after a weekend many Americans spent outside at protests or enjoying spring days in the park. Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia, among others, moved to loosen restrictions in an attempt to revive a sputtering economy and calm restless residents.

But the projections make clear that these reopenings come with fatal risks.

