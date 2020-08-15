CDC guidance does not imply immunity to coronavirus for 3 months

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified on Friday that its upgraded quarantine guidance does not imply individuals who are contaminated with the coronavirus are immune to reinfection in the following 3 months, opposing reports that stated the firm’s guidance recommends otherwise.

On Friday, it was reported that CDC guidelines on quarantining, which were upgraded onAug 3, show that individuals who are contaminated with the coronavirus are safeguarded from reinfection for a minimum of 3 months later.

The guidance states that individuals in close contact with somebody with Covid -19 ought to quarantine, “excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the past 3 months.” It likewise states “people who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again.”

The guidance is based “on studies that found that, after three months, there was no evidence of people getting re-infected after recovering,” (*3 *) mentioning a CDC authorities.

However, the CDC later on clarified in a statement that the upgraded guidance does not recommend somebody who was when contaminated with the coronavirus is safeguarded from reinfection for the following 3 months.

“Contrary to media …