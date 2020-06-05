Protestors should consider getting themselves tested for the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended.

Director Dr Robert Redfield made the suggestion when he appeared at a hearing for the House Committee on Appropriations

‘I do think there’s a potential, unfortuitously, for this to be a seeding event,’ Redfield told Rep Lois Frankel (D-Florida).

To prevent spreading the herpes virus, Redfield recommended that people who attend protests tell themselves that they are about to do and get tested for COVID-19, the disease due to the virus, within three to seven days of getting been out in public.

Redfield, throughout an exchange with Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) said he feared that tear gas and pepper spray used by police could cause coughing and, consequently, spread the herpes virus.

‘Definitely, coughing can spread respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,’ the CDC director said.

Pocan asked Redfield if the federal health agency had advised police against using tear gas as the pandemic rages on.

Redfield said he’d pass the comment along at another meeting of the White House coronavirus task force but that h has strongly advocated the protestors wear masks.

‘I think you raised a significant point we’ve advocated strongly – the capability to have face coverings and masks open to protesters, to enable them to at least have those coverings,’ that he said.

In a recently available interview with DailyMail.com, Dr William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said there are several reasons one may become infected at a protest.

There’s the fact that demonstrations are large congregant events – which are currently discouraged – too little social distancing and people perhaps not wearing masks.

However, he adds that a lot of shouting is also prone to increase the threat of virus spread.

‘There is a lot of shouting and running around, which can be exertional, which could make people breathe more deeply and exhale more,’ Schaffner said.

This means more potentially infected droplets in the air and a greater possibility of a non-infected person breathing them in and falling ill.

Additionally, lots of people attending these protests are people of color, minorities who’ve been disproportionately afflicted with COVID.

‘That puts those populations at greater risk and people people brings the virus house or apartment with them,’ Schaffner said.

‘There’s no doubt that individuals are concerned that may donate to spikes of increased infections here and there since it comes during the time when we are ‘opening our society’ even as we are going out.

Schaffner says ‘if one wishes to demonstrate’, remember to socially distance from others, always wear a mask since the nose and mouth and bring hand sanitizer.

He also advises to go home through the evening.

‘Because apparently all the rambunctiousness occurs once it gets dark and obviously with the running around and congregating then, that’s if the risk increases,’ that he added.

It comes as significantly more than 1,000 health professionals rote an open letter asking that protests around the US not be shut down under due to supposed coronavirus health problems.

‘We created the letter in response to emerging narratives that seemed to malign demonstrations as risky for the public health because of COVIS-19,’ the authors wrote.

‘Instead, we wished to present a narrative that prioritizes opposition to racism as crucial to the public health, including the epidemic response.

‘We think that the way forward is not to suppress protests in the name of public health but to respond to protesters demands in the name of public health, thereby addressing multiple public health crises.’

The letter gave instructions on how both protestors and law enforcement could stay safe, including wearing masks, socially distancing and asking that tear gas npt be used, such as for instance wearing masks, advocating not to hold individuals who are arrested in close proximity and opposing the use of tear gas for health reasons.

‘Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19,’ they wrote.

‘To the extent possible, we support the effective use of these public health guidelines during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive life-threatening force of white supremacy,’ the letter says.’

There has been a recent spike in infections in many states, but health experts say that is likely from lack of social distancing at events over Memorial Day Weekend and because symptoms can around 14 days to emerge.