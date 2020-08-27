CDC director walks back testing guidance, but does not alter recommendations on website

The federal government appears to have backtracked on COVID-19 testing guidance, according to a statement released late Wednesday from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Controversial recommendations posted to the CDC website on Monday suggested people exposed to the coronavirus “do not necessarily need a test” unless they’re having symptoms, are older or are otherwise medically vulnerable.

In the new statement, the CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, now says that “all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients” may consider testing.

“Dr. Redfield appears to have walked back from that a little bit,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Despite Redfield’s statement, the CDC’s website had not changed as of Thursday afternoon.

“I think this is a black eye for the CDC. They’ve got materials on their website that really can’t be scientifically justified,” said former CDC Dr. Tom Frieden, who is now president of Resolve to Save Lives, a global public health initiative.

The recommendation from the CDC — which reversed previous advice that anyone exposed to COVID-19 should be tested, even if they weren’t symptomatic — was met with backlash.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force finalized the change to the testing guidance…