Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield tried to modify his comment about a threat of a second wave of Coronavirus saying that he said so only to urge the Americans to get vaccinated for the flu.

On Wednesday at a White House briefing, Robert said that he didn’t mean that the second wave is going to be worse. But he implied that it is going to be more complicated and dangerous than this one as the COVID-19 and the flu will be attacking at the same time.

Read more