CDC director says the American public is getting closer to accepting masks

Joggers run by the Pan American Health Organization building in Washington, DC, on May 21. Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is working with member states to ensure “equal access” to future Covid-19 and treatments when they are available, PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Etienne said the US, Canada, Brazil and Argentina are part of clinical trials for some of the vaccine candidates, and encouraged other countries in the region to “participate in this global effort to accelerate the development of vaccines that are safe and effective for everyone.”

She added that PAHO is engaged with the regulatory authorities of its member states regarding clinical trials.

“We know that developing the vaccine is only half of the challenge. After all, what good is a vaccine unless people can access it,” Etienne said.

PAHO is using its revolving fund to play a “strategic role” in the access to a future Covid-19 vaccine. Etienne said the Americas “is the only region with a shared mechanism for purchasing and delivering vaccines.”

The PAHO director also touted efforts such as the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility (COVAX Facility), saying that PAHO member states will act as a “bloc” and join the effort through the PAHO Revolving Fund.

“We already have 30 countries and territories joining the facility through PAHO’s Revolving Fund, and we are excited to see more expressions of interest from our member states in the coming days. The more countries that join, the stronger we will be,” Etienne said.

She added PAHO is also working with GAVI and other partners “to guarantee that the most vulnerable countries in our region receive the vaccine against Covid-19 in a subsidized manner and at an affordable price.”