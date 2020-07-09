CDC director says no revised school guidelines despite Trump’s push

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He tweeted these were “very tough” and “expensive,” whilst in another tweet threatened to cut off school funding should they resisted opening, though the federal government’s power to do so is restricted.

The CDC guidelines for schools to reopen contain steps to keep kids safe, including keeping desks to be placed six feet apart and for children to make use of cloth face coverings. The CDC suggests the closing of communal areas like dining rooms and playgrounds and installing physical barriers like sneeze guards where necessary.

In a coronavirus task force briefing later Wednesday afternoon, Redfield appeared to backpedal on the present guidelines and said they need to not be properly used as an excuse for maybe not returning kids to classrooms, which encourage hygiene, the usage of cloth face coverings and staying home when appropriate.

“Remember, it’s guidance, it’s not requirements, and its purpose is to facilitate the reopening and keeping open the schools in this country,” Redfield had said.

Responding to a question on the President’s tweet slamming the guidelines, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters the CDC could be issuing a brand new “set of tools” in a few days.

“The President said today we just don’t want the guidance to be too tough, and that’s the reason why, next week, the CDC’s going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents that will be giving even more clarity on the guidance going forward,” Pence said.

Redfield’s Thursday declare that the CDC wouldn’t be changing any guidelines included with the confusion.

“Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities in trying to open K-through-12s,” Redfield said. “It’s not a revision of the guidelines; it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward.”

In response to comments about the guidelines being too tough or impractical, Redfield said this will depend on how they truly are put together.

“Right now, we’re continuing to work with the local jurisdictions to how they want to take the portfolio of guidance that we’ve given to make them practical for their schools to reopen,” that he said.

A senior administration official insisted that everyone was for a passing fancy page, noting that Pence had never said the guidelines could be changed. Ahead of a White House coronavirus taskforce briefing Wednesday following the President’s tweet, Redfield assured taskforce members, including Pence, that additional guidelines would be issued next week.

Earlier in the week, a senior US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told CNN’s Nick Valencia that “schools should be the first to open and the last to close,” adding that “kids need to physically be in school.”

The senior CDC official with knowledge of discussions also said the agency was about to release new guidance on how best K-12 students can physically go back to the class room this year, although the exact timetable for the proposed new guidance is unclear.

The recommendation was presented internally to leaders at the CDC early the other day and is “a priority this week,” in line with the senior official.

Over the week-end, senior officials at the agency presented Redfield with details on the science behind why schools should reopen, the source said.

The specifics of the guidance were not available.