CDC Director Reveals He Would ‘Absolutely’ Send His Grandkids Back To School In The Fall

Over the past few weeks, there has been a massive debate in the United States over whether schools should reopen in the fall. Now, at least one health expert has come out firmly in favor of sending children back to school as soon as possible.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said during an interview with “Good Morning America” that it is “critical” that we get kids back to school as soon as possible, pointing out that there will be health consequences to not sending them back. He feels so confident that schools can open safely that he said he would gladly send his own grandchildren back to school.

Dr. Redfield kicked his interview off by reminding the public of the importance of wearing masks.

“If all Americans would embrace that [masks are helpful] as part of their personal responsibility to confront this outbreak, we could actually have a very significant impact on the outbreak that we’re seeing across the country in the next four, six, eight, 10, 12 weeks,” he said.

Redfield soon shifted into discussing the importance of reopening schools.

“It’s really important to get our schools open,” Redfield explained. “As I’ve said, it’s not public health versus opening the schools for the economy. It’s public health versus public health. I think there really are a number of negative public health consequences that have happened to our K-12s by having these schools closed.”

“It’s so important now to work together with the school districts to figure out how they can take our guidelines and operationalize them in a practical way,” he added, “and to do it in a way that’s safe for those that are vulnerable.”

When host Cecilia Vega asked if he would be comfortable sending his grandkids back to school, Redfield did not hesitate to say yes.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “The only one that there may be some reservation is my grandson with cystic fibrosis, depending on how he can be accommodated in the school that he’s in. My other 10 grandchildren, of those, eight of them are school-aged. I’m 100% that they can get back to school.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @CDCDirector Dr. Robert Redfield on how bad the COVID-19 crisis could get. “It is very hard to predict.”https://t.co/aQQ6s3kY6z pic.twitter.com/PbiMPVNNHQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2020

This issue has been heavily politicized, with Democrats taking the position that schools should not reopen. Given the fact that leftists are always telling others not to question the experts, it will be interesting to see if Redfield’s comments change their stance on this issue.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Chicago cops punch 18-year-old black protester in the face, knock out her teeth at riot over Christopher Columbus statue

Seattle police officer pens viral open letter on how radical protesters have ‘broken’ him: ‘You have not earned my duty and dedication’

Pelosi threatens to use smoke to forcibly remove President Trump from the White House

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.