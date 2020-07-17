CDC delaying release of additional documents on reopening schools

The CDC was expected to release the information by the end of this week, but the spokesperson told CNN: “They’re not ready to come out this week.”

The spokesperson said he does not have a “clear picture at this point” on if the agency may possibly release the documents but indicated the data would “likely” be available by the end of the month.

The CDC said last week it had been releasing new documents on how to safely reopen schools this fall after President Donald Trump complained that the agency’s current guidance was “very tough” and “expensive.” Vice President Mike Pence described the additional information as a “new set of tools,” five different documents that would clarify the existing directions.

Trump, in recent weeks, has repeatedly needed schools to reopen, whilst the coronavirus pandemic surges across parts of the nation. He has additionally slammed the CDC’s existing guidelines , including keeping school desks 6 feet apart, requiring masks, closing communal areas, such as for example cafeterias and playgrounds, and installing physical barriers, such as for example sneeze guards.

The agency’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, emphasized in a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force last Wednesday that the protocols should not be used as an excuse to keep schools closed. “Remember, it’s guidance, it’s not requirements, and its purpose is to facilitate the reopening and keeping open the schools in this country,” Redfield said. However, by the following day, Redfield said while the CDC was not changing its reopening guidelines, it could offer additional documents. “Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities in trying to open K-through-12s,” Redfield said. “It’s not a revision of the guidelines; it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward.” The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with other public health officials have warned that the country needs to control the pandemic before children, teachers and staff can safely return to school.

CNN’s Kristin Holmes and Naomi Thomas contributed to the report.

Source link