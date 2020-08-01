CDC: Coronavirus spreads to hundreds of youth at overnight summer camp

At least 260 campers who participated in an overnight summer camp in Georgia have actually been contaminated with the coronavirus, the CDC reported Friday

51 of the campers are in between the age of 6 to 10 and 180 are in between 11 to 17 years of ages, according to the report.

The CDC mentioned that the age demographics of the outcomes “add to the body of evidence” that shows “all ages are susceptible” to the coronavirus.

The overnight camp was able to run in the state of Georgia under Governor Brian P. Kemp’s executive order that mentioned overnight summer camps should need campers and employees to test unfavorable for the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

At least 260 campers who participated in an overnight summer camp in Georgia have actually been contaminated with the coronavirus, the CDC reported Friday

The CDC mentioned that on June 17, employee got here for a four-day orientation for at an overnight summer camp unknown by the report. Four days later on, on June 21, 363 campers and 3 senior employee signed up with these employee, including to an overall of 597 Georgia locals who participated in the camp, according to the report. The camp guests resided in cabins and took part in indoor and outside activities consisting of “daily vigorous singing and cheering,” the CDC stated.

In less than a week after arrival, on June 23, a teenage team member left the camp “after developing chills the previous evening,” according to the CDC. The personnel …