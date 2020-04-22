CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter

There was already a fear that if the coronavirus was somehow tackled right now, it might come back. A hopeful stance was that if it did come back, we would be much better prepared for it. But the CDC is not peddling any such hope.

CDC believes that in the winter, the coronavirus will attack the country yet again and it will be worse. That time, there will be a flu epidemic along with the Coronavirus epidemic and it will completely overwhelm the health sector. Flu does have a vaccine but the vaccine is not proven as a cure. Flu remains a potentially deadly virus.

