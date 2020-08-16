CDC blindsided by Trump’s statement it could deploy teams to schools this fall

“My administration also stands ready to deploy CDC teams to support schools that are opening and schools that need help in safety and in order to safely reopen,” Trump stated on Tuesday throughout an instruction.

The statement left CDC authorities rushing this week to train-up personnel to be able to deploy if they are hired, the senior authorities stated.

Trumps remarks are the current example of a breakdown in interaction in between the general public health firm and the White House.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic , the CDC Task Force frequently found out about projects throughout governmental instructions, discovering in genuine time together with the general public, a senior authorities stated.