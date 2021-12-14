CDC: 1 in every 100 seniors in US has died of Covid-19
More than three-quarters of people who have died from Covid-19 were 65 or older, with at least 514,000 deaths in this age group since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Kate Bolduan report.

