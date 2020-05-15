CCTV captures moment police officers tumble to the ground when colleague gets up from bench 

CCTV has captured the moment two police officers in Cornwall fell to the flooring when their colleague stood up from the bench they have been sat on inflicting it to overbalance.

North Devon Police Sergeant Steve BJ posted the hilarious clip on Twitter on May 14.

In the footage three police officers are seen sat on a bench collectively.

One of the officers stands up however was clearly anchoring the bench.

The two sitting officers then tumble backwards as the bench suggestions over, spilling them onto the flooring.

The standing officer is seen elevating their fist to the air virtually in celebration.

A fourth man sporting an orange excessive visibility jacket is seen wandering into shot to see what had occurred.

Alongside the video Sergeant Steve BJ stated: “Unfortunately this is how the other sections operate!! Wouldn’t happen on our team the mighty ‘F’ section.”

One individual responded to the footage and stated: ‘How a lot of a cake wonderful will probably be issued to the gent who stood up and brought about the toppling.”

Another joked: ‘Oh no! Hope they were both OK. Um, has the person who stood up first, stopped laughing yet?’

A 3rd stated: ‘Lmao… hahahahaha.. Omg… Thank you officers for making my week. Comedy gold.’