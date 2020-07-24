CC Vector Extended Long Range WiFi Receiver System – Repeats to All WiFi Devices at a Distant Location 2.4 GHz



“Perfect fit for a shop or office away from my main residence. I must admit I had reservations about this setup initially, but I have had good luck with many products from CCRANE in the past. This WiFi repeater WORKS, period! Perfect solution for getting a great WiFi signal to an out building or office. Highly recommend this system.” F Haddock, Damascus, GA Includes a WPS button for quickly connecting a new WiFi device. Up to 150Mbps connection rate using 802.11n. Using the CC Vectors’ WiFi signal reduces Internet speed because it processes twice as much data. The CC Vector supports two users watching standard quality video like Netflix or several users

Our directional antenna receives a distant available WiFi signal about 1/2 mile away (max. range is about 3 miles*) and connected with our CC Vector repeats a new WiFi signal in a dead zone, for use by all devices in your barn, shop, office, or other building. Range depends on obstructions and the signal strength of the network you’re connecting to. Best long range WiFi solution for connecting a remote location like a guest house or outbuilding to a distant router.

The system uses a directional 15dBi parabolic antenna to increase speed and reduce interference from other WiFi networks. The heavy-duty system mounts outdoors (mast not included) to a fixed location and then connects to the CC Vector inside. The Antenna is wired to the CC Vector which transmits and receives a new reliable WiFi signal to all types of devices.

Repeats WiFi Signal to Multiple Devices such as: gaming consoles, Windows, Android, Apple, iPhone and Smart TVs, internet radios and more. There are two available Ethernet jacks on the CC Vector for hard wiring additional computers or routers. It uses the most popular WiFi band at 2.4GHz and the setup is simple and easy for basic computer users.

The CC Vector Long Range is capable of supporting two users watching SD quality Netflix or several users browsing the internet simultaneously. As distance is increased, speed is reduced.

Includes the CC X Mile Long Range, CC Vector WiFi Repeater, AC Power Adapter, 30′ USB Split Cable, Mount & Hardware, Sealant and Silicone Grease. Mast not included. Comes with C. Crane US based tech support.