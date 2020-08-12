CBS Studios hires police-reform advisors to work on cop, legal dramas

“Police and legal series have been a mainstay of the studio’s roster and the network’s schedule for decades,” David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios, stated in a declaration. “We have an opportunity to build on that successful foundation going forward, and having the insightful and highly respected advisors from 21CP Solutions at our disposal is a valuable resource to our creative process.”

Hiring the reform specialists to work with the network’s composing personnels is a method to make setting more inclusive and include viewpoint, business authorities stated.

“With deeper and richer narratives, our shows can convey experiences that are more authentic to the communities they depict,” Tiffany Smith-Anoa’ i, ViacomCBS’ executive vice president of variety and addition, stated.

R. Scott Gemmill, showrunner and executive manufacturer of “NCIS: Los Angeles” stated he’s “very excited” about the brand-new collaboration.

