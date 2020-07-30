CBS Runs Mail-In Voting Experiment That Goes Horribly Wrong

CBS News carried out a vote-by-mail experiment that revealed considerable issues, triggering President Trump to caution of a “catastrophic disaster” in the upcoming election.

“CBS News This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil established a dummy P.O. Box and sent 100 tallies through the United States Postal Service around Philadelphia.

He sent out another 100 tallies out a couple of days later on.

The very first batch of tallies saw 97 of the 100 returned with CBS keeping in mind, “In a close election, 3% could be pivotal.”

“Three simulated persons, or 3% of voters, were effectively disenfranchised by mail by giving their ballots a week to arrive,” Dokoupil reported.

A previous Arizona election authorities informs the network that mail-in voting might include “somewhere between probably 80 and 100 million voters receiving their ballot that way.”

While 97% may appear like a respectable rate at very first blush, this might possibly spell difficulty for anywhere in between 2.4-3 million tallies.

Local news’ experiment in mail-in voting ends in catastrophe: “I just don’t trust the mail”https://t.co/7FQgp8Q8gP pic.twitter.com/IHZ441ClTC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2020

It Gets Worse

The 2nd batch of tallies sent by mail out by CBS had an even worse return rate.

Four days after they were sent by mail, 21% of the synthetic tallies had actually disappointed up.

President Trump required to Twitter today to rail versus the mail-in voting plan Democrats are pressing.

“Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off,” he composed. “The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race.”

Trump included, “Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

He has the CBS experiment video pinned to his profile.

AG Barr is ideal. Large scale mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.” That is why we are resisting to https://t.co/ImFKSGulau! pic.twitter.com/40b4CRwCEX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 22, 2020

Delay the Election?

In a follow-up tweet, the President made an idea that makes sure to send out the Democrats and their resistance warriors into an outright fit of horror.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is great), 2020 will be the most UNRELIABLE [and] DECEITFUL Election in history,” he cautioned. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”

Trump even more considered: “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is great), 2020 will be one of the most INACCURATE & & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a terrific shame to the U.S.A.. Delay the Election up until individuals can effectively, safely and securely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

President Trump has actually been slammed by the media for recommending mail-in voting is ripe for errors, despite the fact that truth and this brand-new CBS News experiment reveal it would definitively be an issue.

He has actually even had previous tweets slapped with a caution by Twitter fact-checkers.

Attorney General William Barr has actually supported Trump’s contention nevertheless, recommending to Fox News that mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

Other experts have actually presumed that vote-by-mail plans are a way of helping with citizen scams.

Additionally, a bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting “increases the risk of fraud” and “raises concerns about privacy.”

Aside from scams and personal privacy concerns, CBS has actually now shown your vote– your valuable and spiritual right– might merely be lost in the mail.