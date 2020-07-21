CBS reporter was first person to die on Revel e scooters as firm faces more criticism

A CBS reporter was the first person to die on a Revel e scooter as the firm faces increasing criticism for only having a 30-minute training course before letting licensed riders onboard.

Nina Kapur, 26, who was a passenger on one of the electric scooters, was killed in Brooklyn, Manhattan, on Saturday.

Her death follows a series of incidents involving Revel riders including a serious head injury suffered by a 38-year-old man who remains in critical condition.

CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur, 26, (pictured) was the first person to die on a Revel e scooter as the firm faces increasing criticism

Kapur, of Newton, Pennsylvania, was being driven by a 26-year-old man in Greenpoint who swerved to avoid a car that was pulling out, according to unnamed police sources.

Both Kapur and the driver were thrown on to the roadway but it is thought that neither were wearing helmets.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital where Kapur was pronounced dead.

The driver, whose relationship to Kapur was not immediately known, suffered only minor injuries, according to police sources.

Photos recently shared by onlookers showed a blue Revel scooter laying on its side across the sidewalk as firefighters and EMS workers strapping a woman onto a stretcher.

Kapur, who was a passenger on one of the electric scooters, was killed in Brooklyn, Manhattan, on Saturday and photos recently shared by onlookers showed a blue Revel scooter laying on its side across the sidewalk

CBS2 originally shared the tragic news on Sunday but did not provide additional details about the incident at the time.

‘We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away,’ the outlet said in a statement. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family. She will be missed.’

Kapur, a Pennsylvania native, graduated from Syracuse University in 2016 and joined CBS2 in June 2019, where she was ‘known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling’, the outlet said.

Less than a week before her death Kapur had tweeted at Revel, a scooter-sharing service in New York City, and said that she had been trying to contact its customer support center.

She wrote: ‘Hi I have been trying to contact revel support for an hour an half now. Can someone please help me?’

A Revel representative later responded by asking her to send a direct message about her issue.

Her death follows a series of incidents involving Revel riders after the company expanded into Manhattan earlier this year (stock image)

It comes after it was revealed last week that Revel had suspended more than 1,000 users in the last month for violating its rules by driving recklessly in the city.

There have been a series of accidents involving riders reported leaving many riders with injuries.

Just hours before Kapur’s accident, a 38-year-old man was left in critical condition with a head trauma after an apparent mishap with his Revel scooter, police said.

The victim was discovered lying on a pavement in Queens at around 5.30 am before a passerby called 911.

It is currently unclear if the man fell off the scooter or if he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, officers said.

He remains in a critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital and the investigation is still ongoing.

Similarly, lawyer Daniel Flanzig told the New York Post that he is currently representing two people bringing personal-injury suits against Revel in the Brooklyn Supreme Court.

He said: ‘New York City is not the proper place to be learning for the first time how to ride a scooter. It’s not all that far off from a motorcycle.’

One of his clients, Paul Dicesare, is a cyclist who claims he suffered a broken ankle in a June collision with a Revel rider in Downtown Brooklyn, according to papers filed.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, argues Revel ‘was vicariously liable for the reckless, careless and negligent acts of its driver’.

Moreover, in a suit filed through another attorney, Revel rider Afadikwei Reyes claims that a Revel scooter locked up mid-ride which caused a crash that left him with two fractures in his leg.

Ride-sharing company Revel only expanded into Manhattan earlier this year after being confined to areas of the city’s outer boroughs, including Queens.

The company even offered free memberships to healthcare workers during the height of the city’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The company’s mopeds can go up to around 30 miles per hour, putting it in a vehicle classification that requires a driver’s license, but not a motorcycle license.

Riders can apply for a free lesson to ‘get comfortable with basic techniques needed to operate’ the scooters.

MailOnline has contacted Revel for comment.