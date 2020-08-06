CBS Announces ‘Big Brother:All-Stars’ Cast Members – Deadline

Sixteen Big Brother alumni went back to your house tonight for the program’s upcoming All-Stars season. CBS revealed the cast of returning fan favorites, previous winners and significant characters Wednesday.

The Big Brother: All- S tar cast functions past winners Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry, fan favorites Da’Vonne Rogers and Kaysar Ridha, and others betting another chance at the leading title consisting of Janelle Pierzina and DaniBriones Additional houseguests for the brand-new season consist of Bayleigh Dayton, Enzo Palumbo, Cody Calafiore, Kevin Campbell and ChristmasAbbot Also signing up with are David Alexander, Keesha Smith, Memphis Garrett, Nicole Anthony and Tyler Crispen.

Julie Chen Moonves go back to host the CBS struck program.

This season’s group of previous gamers will contend for another chance at the program’s grand reward of $500,000 This is Big Brother’ s 2nd All-Stars season, following its very first in 2006 which saw Mike Mallin leave with the reward.

Big Brother season 22 was slated to premiere in June, per the program’s custom, however was postponed due to the continuous COVID-19 pandemic. With the coronavirus still impacting the United States, the Big Brother production group has actually handled security procedures to guarantee the security of the All-Stars cast.

Prior to going into the program’s home throughout …