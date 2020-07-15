CBS and NAACP announce partnership for diverse content

The agreement entails the production of “scripted, unscripted and documentary content for linear television networks and streaming platforms,” it was announced.
George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement provided to CNN that “an important method to diversify and grow our storytelling would be to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system.
“There is no better partner than the NAACP — the preeminent civil rights organization in our country — to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories,” that he said. “At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”
As the main agreement, CBS Television Studios’ leaders will continue to work with the civil rights organization to ascertain a dedicated team of executives and infrastructure to acquire, develop and produce programming.
The partnership will even focus on producing premium content that expands the number of diverse voices by telling inclusive stories that increase the visibility and impact of Black artists.
“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said.
“Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience.”
The partnership will also allow for the selling of the programming to third-party platforms.