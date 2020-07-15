CBS and NAACP announce partnership for diverse content

The agreement entails the production of “scripted, unscripted and documentary content for linear television networks and streaming platforms,” it was announced.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group, said in a statement provided to CNN that “an important method to diversify and grow our storytelling would be to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system.

“There is no better partner than the NAACP — the preeminent civil rights organization in our country — to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories,” that he said. “At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”

As the main agreement, CBS Television Studios’ leaders will continue to work with the civil rights organization to ascertain a dedicated team of executives and infrastructure to acquire, develop and produce programming.