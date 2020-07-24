CBP to send response team to Seattle on standby to protect federal facilities, official says

The Special Response Team, from the CBP’s Office of Field Operations, was released at the demand of the Federal Protective Service, DHS’ firm accountable for securing federal residential or commercial property, a department official stated.

“The team is being sent on standby, not as a surge force,” another DHS official informed CNN.

In a different effort, the Trump administration is likewise preparing to send federal agents to Chicago this week , 2 police authorities informed CNN previously today.

“There is no large-scale deployment of personnel to Seattle at this time,” DHS representative Alexei Woltornist stated in a declarationThursday “As threats warrant, any large scale use of law enforcement assets will involve close coordination with local law enforcement.”

“In this environment, all major metropolitan areas have additional capabilities on standby to protect facilities. This is prudent and commonsense,” Woltornist stated.

He likewise separated the circumstance from that of Portland, including that “there are no other cities across the country that have the same threats and lack of local law enforcement support as we are experiencing in Portland.”

A representative for FPS repeated that “the CBP team will be on standby in the area, should they be required.”

“Federal Protective Service routinely requests mutual assistance from other law enforcement agencies when there are threats to federal properties,” the representative stated, including that “FPS requests this kind of assistance multiple times a year at our over 9,000 facilities across the country.”

DHS sent “rapid deployment teams” to cities consisting of Seattle and Portland ahead of July Fourth to protect federal monoliths after anti-police demonstrations had actually swelled in current weeks.

Some regional authorities are pressing back. Last week, the United States Attorney for the Oregon District requested an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security workers included, who have actually been caught on numerous videos apprehending protesters and putting them in unmarked SUVs. CBP and DHS have actually contested that the representatives were unmarked.