CBD Chrome Hoverboard for Kids, 6.5″ Bluetooth Self Balancing Hoverboard, Hoverboard with Bluetooth and LED Lights, UL 2272 Certified Hover Board

Price: $119.99
(as of Jul 20,2020 23:25:13 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Specifications:
Name:CBD UL Certified 6.5” Hoverboard Self Balancing Scooter
Charging Time: approx.5 hours
Maximum Load: 200 lbs
Features:
UL2272 CERTIFIED
100% Brand New and High Quality
High Technology Self Balancing
Electric Drive and Environment Friendly Deisgn
What’s in the box?
1x Hoverboard
1x Adapter
1x User Manual
Safety Certified: Electrical, Battery, and charger system tested and certified to UL 2272 safety standards to ensure rider using safety
Safety & Durable: Non-slip footpad and 6.5” rubber tires deliver ensures smooth riding,make traveling anywhere at any time.
Colorful & Fashional: LED frontlights makes travel safer and fun when riding in the dark!Unique flashing wheel,makes your child like it.
Perfect Experience:the 300W dual motors ensure Max speed up to 9.3 mph and max mileage up to 9.3 miles,let go a wonderful trip.
Cool & Happy: Easy to control and happy riding with Simple operation system. CBD Hoverboard changes the way you entertain and makes you happy.