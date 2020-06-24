CBA Chairman: Budget deficit dropped by 41,4 billion AMD – Panorama

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan offered on Wednesday the Central Bank report on the Execution of the State Budget for 2019.

“2019 was a favorable year in terms of macroeconomic indices as the budget plan was exceeded, while the planned expenditure was under-fulfilled. As a result, State Budget 2019 had a lower deficit and consequently a lower debt-to-GDP ratio was formed,” Galstyan stated.

In his phrases, the state funds deficit decreased by 41,4 billion AMD in 2019 in comparison with the earlier yr and stood at 1% of GDP.