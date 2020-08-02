CB EJ Gaines opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: E.J. Gaines #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

EJ Gaines will not play in 2020.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a perform at the AFC East now that Tom Brady has actually left the department, however Sean McDermott, Devin Singletary, and the dominant Buffalo defense will have to do so without backup cornerback EJ Gaines.

Gaines, a previous sixth-round choice who missed out on the whole 2019 season, was expected to be a quality backup in one of the league’s finest secondaries, however he chose to sit the 2020 season out due to some individual concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

EJ Gaines was expected to have a bounce-back year in 2020.

Gaines is the 2nd Bill to avoid 2020 due to coronavirus worries, as space-eating defensive deal with Star Lotulelei likewise picked to sit the seasonout While Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will when again lead one of the league’s finest defenses in 2020, losing a crucial starter and strong depth piece in Lotulelei and Gaines will sting for McDermott and the Bills.

Gaines has actually remained in the league given that 2014, when he was prepared by theSt Louis Rams, however he has actually now missed out on 3 complete seasons. Gaines missed out on all of 2015 since of a Lisfranc injury, and was not as reliable throughout his very first stint with the Bills in2017 After a year in …