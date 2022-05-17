Ermenihaber. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to New York, where an international conference on migration policy will be held on May 16-19.

It is mentioned that Çavuşo :lu will also take part in a food security conference chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the UN Office in New York.

Çavuşo :lu will have a separate meeting with Blinken, during which the Armenian-Turkish process may be put on the agenda.

According to the source, Washington stated that they supported the appointment of special representatives of Turkey and Armenia. Washington informed the Turkish side that they welcome the ongoing talks on normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

The Turkish Foreign Minister will also meet with representatives of the Turkish community in New York.