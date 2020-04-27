Cavs’ Kevin Love surprises Cleveland Clinic staff with lunch, FaceTime visit

Cleveland Cavaliers’ capacity to Kevin Love, proceeding with his charitable endeavors during the COVID-19 pandemic, showed up to light up the day of human services laborers on the cutting edges.

The Kevin Love Fund sent snacks to the staff at one of Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 diagnosing destinations just as a Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Moreover, the truckload of food sent to the Cleveland Clinic areas, Love likewise showed up on FaceTime where he expressed gratitude toward those working resolutely through the pandemic.

“Thank you so much for everything, all the work you guys are doing it’s really special and it’s not lost on any of us,” Love stated. “I know you guys are working long hours and you have a lot of people who care for you at this time so thank you for everything, it’s amazing.”

Cleveland Clinic caregivers received a surprise “thank you” FaceTime from @cavs player @KevinLove!

The @kevinlovefund donated lunch to our caregivers at a COVID-19 testing site and MICU.

Thank you, Kevin! ❤️

Learn how you can help: https://t.co/YTeuaSYtbZ pic.twitter.com/KRQH9YY6l6 — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) April 25, 2020

In March, Love gave $100,000 to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse work members directly after the league stopped the season due to coronavirus concerns.