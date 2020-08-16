CAVN Adjustable (30 to 55 Degree) Angle Mount Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell/Video Doorbell 2, Angle Mount Replacement Adjustment Adapter Mounting Plate Bracket Wedge Corner Kit (White)



Price: $17.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 01:18:54 UTC – Details)

Product Description

CAVN angle mount is specially designed for assisting your Ring Doorbell to get much better view of your enterway.

Adjustable with Angle Scale

Angle scale added to this Adjustable (30-55 degree) angle mount will make your adjustment more easier and much time saved.

White & Black Angle Mount

White and Black color angle mount for Ring Video Doorbell 2 & Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell.

Match your doorbell with the most suitable color angle mount.

Easy Installation

Package is including the detailed Installation Guide and all necessary accessories, which make your installation complete within 5-10 minutes.

Compatible Device

for Ring Doorbell

for Ring Video Doorbell Pro

for Ring Video Doorbell Pro

for Ring Video Doorbell Pro

for Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Feature

Power Supply

Adjustable from 30 to 55 Degree

Adjustable from 30 to 55 Degree

3-Pack 15 Degree Angle Mounts/ 3 Angle Choice: 15 Degree, 30 Degree, 45 Degree

3-Pack 15 Degree Angle Mounts/ 3 Angle Choice: 15 Degree, 30 Degree, 45 Degree

Color

Black

Black

White

Black

White

Installation Manual

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Durable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Can Angle from Right Side and Left Side

✓

✓

✓

✓

Angle Scale

✓

✓

Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Only!!! This angle mount is helpful to improve your motion detection and have a good view of visitors coming to your door.

Angle Scale: there is an angle table in the top of Angle mount to save your time and make it easier to adjust your wanted view angle within 30 to 55 degree.

Easy Installation: coming with detailed Installation Instructions and other necessary accessories (Such as stainless steel screws and screwdriver).

Durable Material: made of special durable material to make sure the long-life using time.

Turn it over, you can choose to install it in the left side or right side of your door.