Caviar took motivation from 4 well-known landmarks for its most current production– the Eternity series of customized Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones. These integrate natural marble with rose gold, a more superior analysis of the Mystic Bronze color of the brand-new gadgets.

The 4 designs are based upon 4 monoliths constructed centuries and even millennia ago. The Parthenon, well-known for its white marble, motivated one variation. Hagia Sophia was matched with blackmarble The Forbidden City phone has green marble, a nod at the green jade that prevails there. St. Basil’s Cathedral from the well-known Red Square naturally got red marble.









Caviar’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Parthenon (white marble) • Hagia Sophia (black marble)











Caviar’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Forbidden City (green marble) •St Basil’s Cathedral (red marble)

One of these can be yours for in between $5,750 and $6,260, depending upon which variation you opt for. The marble is natural while the rose gold has actually been double electroplated (999 material, 7 microns thick) onto an inscribed metal plate. Note that just 99 systems will be produced of each variation.

