Caviar goldsmiths are ready to craft a $23,380 iPhone 12 Pro covered with engraved gold

The iPhone 12 Pro is months far from its main statement, however if you have $23,000 burning a hole in your pocket then the restrictions of time and area do not issue you. No, Apple didn’t go nuts with the rates, it’s simply that Caviar is at it once again and it prepares to plate the phone with 18- karat gold.

Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold

The Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold, a prolonged name worthwhile of a royal phone, is embellished with flower themes on the back. They represent the chamomile flower, which is the nationwide flower of Russia.

There are likewise 8 0.48 carat diamonds (F/SI1) on there for excellent procedure. The sides are engraved with the phone’s info and its special number in the restricted production run.

The box alone looks more costly than a lot of phones

If you’re a briefly ashamed millionaire, Caviar likewise makes Carbon and Titanium variations of the iPhone 12Pro Those are “only” $5,060 and feel more techy compared to the Gold design. In all cases, you can select the iPhone 12 Pro or the 12 Pro Max.

Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Carbon • Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Titanium

Sales of the gilded iPhones are prepared for October and Caviar has more styles in mind, including a lot of gold and a great deal of unique leather to boot. Here are a couple of samples, however bear in mind that if you have something customized in mind, Caviar will happily accommodate you as long as your wallet can manage it.

Other possible modifications of the iPhone 12 Pro

