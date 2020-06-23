Cavaliers’ Kevin Love donates $500G to UCLA for mental health work

RAPTORS GET TO FLORIDA, SET TO START PREPPING FOR RESTART

“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it,” Kevin Love said, via ESPN.

Love donated $500,000 to his alma mater UCLA and its psychology department through his foundation. Love, who played one season for the Bruins in 2007-08, wants to help UCLA in its efforts with battles against anxiety and depression. The news came one day after Love received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS for his work in mental health.

“When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma. I want to thank Kevin for his leadership and his courage to share his personal story with the world. He has inspired and provided hope to many. Through his continued efforts, he is changing people’s lives,” said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor in psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences.