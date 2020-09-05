‘Cautious but reasonable optimism’ over Berlusconi’s health, doctor says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of ICU at San Raffaele Hospital, speaks throughout a press conference, in Milan



MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s previous prime minister Silvio Berlusconi remains in a steady condition 2 days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor stated on Saturday.

“This instils cautious but reasonable optimism,” Alberto Zangrillo stated in a quick declaration.

Berlusconi, 83, evaluated favorable for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was required to Milan’s San Raffaele medical facility the following day after establishing a small fever. A subsequent x-ray exposed that he had actually established moderate pneumonia in both lungs.

Zangrillo, who stirred debate in May when he stated coronavirus was losing its effectiveness, informed press reporters he had actually chosen to hospitalise Berlusconi as a preventive step offered his age and previous illness.

The media magnate went through significant heart surgical treatment in 2016 and has actually likewise endured prostrate cancer.

Shares in the media business managed by the Berlusconi household, Mediaset (OTC:-RRB-, increased as much as 11.7% on Friday with traders stating the marketplace was hypothesizing about possible ownership modifications at the group if Berlusconi’s health intensifies.