Stuttering is a disorder of the rhythm of speech, it is considered a disorder of a stable nature of the central nervous system. The reasons for its occurrence are different. Two main factors are separated: external and internal, says Anna Josepyan, speech therapist and behavioral therapist of “Yerkusov” psychological center, in a conversation with Aysor.am.

Internal factors include abnormal pregnancy, oxygen starvation that the baby may have during childbirth, and other craniocerebral traumas that may occur during childbirth, such as hereditary factors.

External factors are the psychological traumas that a child may have in the early stages of life: loss of parents, car accident, impulsivity in actions, fears. Only there are misconceptions among the public that fears can be a direct cause of stuttering, while they are a motive. that is, they contribute to the emergence of the problems for which the child is predisposed. For example, if someone in the family has had a stutter, the child has a hereditary predisposition, fear may contribute to the problem.



There are two main types of stuttering: neurotic and neurotic

Heredity is one of the main factors in neuroticism, this type is more difficult to correct than neuroticism. Stuttering is 4 times more common in boys than in girls. Boys’ central nervous system is more sensitive.

Stuttering appears in the third year of life, because in this period the child is in a critical stage of development. The central nervous system is overworked, very overloaded և if at this age the child has stable stressful situations, then there is a high probability that he will develop stuttering.

Stuttering is expressed by repetition of words (it can be a repetition of both the first and the last syllable), there may be spasms of the pronunciation apparatus that prevent the full expression of connections, the child has difficulty completing sentences, pauses in speech can range from 1 to 2 up to 4 minutes.

The expert says that during stuttering, the child’s complexity, lack of contact, anxiety are considered as secondary complications. The repetitions of syllables are observed in a very tense state.

Therefore, the correction of stuttering is not only a speech therapist, very often psychological intervention is needed. When stuttering is stable for 2 և more years, in this case the speech therapist is not the only one to do. If necessary, the speech therapist refers you to a neurologist.

At the age of three, physiological stress is observed, that is, repetitions can be due to the stress of the speech apparatus – not stuttering. The borderline stage is that if the right intervention is not made in time, the tension can turn into a stutter.

If stuttering is diagnosed, the corrective work begins with speech therapist և hegoban intervention.

Stuttering is a rather complex verbal disorder, it takes a long time to correct, it is one of the verbal disorders that has a tendency to recur. If the corrective action ends in a positive result, it is possible to remember that there is a possibility of a recurrence of the problem in a stressful situation.

Speech therapist, behavioral therapist Anna Josepyan urges to maintain the child’s rest regime in case of a stuttering diagnosis.

If the child’s day is very full, he attends clubs, learns two or more foreign languages, then all this should be ruled out for a certain period of time. The child should not be burdened with unnecessary knowledge and information. The central nervous system needs rest.

It is also possible to communicate with the child in alternative, non-verbal ways, so that the speech apparatus and speech organs are completely relaxed.