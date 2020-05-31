Caught on camera, police explode in rage and violence across the US

“US cities face toll of violent protests,” says a headline at the high of Fox News. “Fury in the streets as protests spread across the US,” says The New York Times. “Fire and fury spread across the US,” says The Washington Post. “Wave of rage and anguish sweeps dozens of US cities,” says CNN. But whose rage? Whose fury? Whose violence?

Here’s one other: ABC native information in Utah runs a graphic saying “violent protests in Salt Lake City.” In the background of the video, police knock an aged man with a cane to the floor. He was merely standing close to a bus cease.

Over the previous 72 hours, individuals across the US have captured what could also be the most complete stay image of police brutality ever. Any considered one of the movies we’ve seen might have sparked a nationwide dialogue, with individuals selecting aside their parts and trying to find context to argue about. But it’s not one act of violence, it’s in all places. On Saturday, the names of a number of police officers allegedly seen perpetrating violence started trending on Twitter as individuals labored to cross-reference faces from movies with private info on the internet.

Here is only a brief listing of the scenes which have performed out this week:

The violence seems so widespread in geography and look that you can be mistaken for considering it’s coordinated at a nationwide stage. To some extent, it’s: President Trump has cheered on police violence like a fan at a sports event, and police departments across the nation have styled themselves as navy forces after 20 years of hand-me-downs from the War on Terror.

We can’t deny what we’re seeing, and we should describe it precisely. Whose violence? Whose rage? It’s from American police.

Warning: the photos proven under are disturbing.