Caught on Camera: Delivery driver blocked into neighborhood by HOA president

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A viral video exhibits a furnishings and residential equipment supply driver being held in opposition to his will in a neighborhood, blocked in by a HOA president who demanded data from him concerning why he was there.

“I want to know where you’re going?” a person named David Stewart is heard saying on a viral Facebook stay.

“It’s none of your business. I’m going out, that’s where I’m going,” Travis Miller stated.

Travis Miller, a house equipment and furnishings supply driver, captured the encounter within the Ashford Hills neighborhood in NE OKC, on Facebook Live on Monday.

“Got me blocked in so I can’t leave,” Miller stated, exhibiting Stewart blocking him in along with his automobile.

“My name is David Stewart,” Stewart, who stated he was the HOA president, is heard on the video saying.

“I don’t care what your name is, move out the way,” Miller stated.

About thirty minutes in, one other home-owner joined Stewart.

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code. That’s all we need to know,” the person stated.

Miller instructed News four he didn’t wish to share his buyer’s private data.

While he waited for Stewart to maneuver his automobile, Miller stated Stewart instructed him he was calling the police.

They by no means confirmed up and about an hour later, Stewart moved his automobile.

“They must have contacted the customer because the customer came around and he moved out the way,” Miller stated.

Miller is seen on the video with tears streaming down his face calling the police himself.

“He said that he called the cops back and let them know that everything was clear but I didn’t want to leave and have it seem like I was fleeing the scene or anything like that,” Miller stated to dispatch.

Miller spoke to News four over the cellphone on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did,” Miller stated.

His Facebook clip shortly went viral.

Miller, and many individuals who commented, felt it was racially motivated.

We tried calling Stewart. The solely quantity we might discover for him was disconnected.

We stopped by his home too, and nobody got here to the door.

“I just know that emotionally, it was hard to maintain restraint, especially when I’m dealing with death in the family, two family members within two days of each other,” Miller stated. “I just did the best I could to not make a bad situation worse.”

News four additionally tried to achieve Stewart on Facebook however he by no means obtained again to us.