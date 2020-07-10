Caucasus Nature Fund provides new grant to Armenia – Panorama

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Executive Director of the Caucasus Nature Fund George Giacomini have remotely signed a new grant agreement aimed at supporting Armenia in the fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the agreement, furthermore to the assistance provided to the protected areas in Armenia, the Caucasus Nature Fund will provide budget support of half a million euros to the Armenian government, the deputy PM’s office reported.

The grant will be mainly directed towards funding the Dilijan National Park, Lake Arpi National Park, Khosrov Forest State Reserve and Zangezur Biosphere Complex.