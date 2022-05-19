With the help of hidden cameras of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Armenia) it was possible to capture the daytime walk of a Caucasian leopard in the protected landscape “Arpa”.
Since 2002, WWF has been taking steps to restore the Caucasian leopard population in Armenia.
