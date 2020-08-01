Cattolica says tax police have searched headquarters By Reuters

©Reuters .



MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazioni (MI:-RRB- stated on Saturday that tax police have searched its headquarters and taken files as part of an examination into supposed excessive impact over 3 of the insurance provider’s investors’ conferences.

Shareholders’ conferences under examination consist of one hung on Friday, it stated, where financiers authorized Cattolica’s conversion into a joint-stock business, leading the way to a tie-up with bigger competitor Generali (MI:-RRB-.

Cattolica stated in a declaration that all 3 of the investors’ conferences under examination had actually been held properly which it was prepared to completely work together with authorities.