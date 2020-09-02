CatShin Smart Watch for Android Phones, Fitness Tracker with Blood Pressure Monitor Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Monitor Activity Tracker IP68 Fitness Watch Calorie Counter Compatible for Men Women Sport



⌚Smart Fitness Tracker Watch CatShin CS10, Perfect companion for fitness and healthy life. How to Setup the Fitness Teacker:

🔎 Install “Da Fit” from Google Play or App Store, or scan QR code on manual.

🎯 Turn on phone’s Bluetooth, tap “Add a device” on App, search and pair the Fitness Tracker.

📲 After paired, the date, time, language on Fitness Tracker will auto sync to what’s on your phone.

❗ If cannot pair, please try restart the phone. 🏆 How can this Activity Tracker help your life?

1. Record your daily activity: Heart rate, Steps, Distance, Calorie, Sleep and more.

2. Present to you as graphic for the trend and achievement.

3. Remind you for important messages, calls, sedentary and more.

4. IP68 waterproof allow you do excerise and enjoy daily live more freely.

5. Multifunction: Music control, remote camare, alarm, stop watch, changable UI. 💗 Product Specification

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Screen: 1.3 inch IPS HD Tempered glass mirror color touchscreen

Version: 4.0 +

System Requirement: Android 4.4 or above; iOS 9 or above.

Battery capacity: 150mAh (3-5days usage)

Standby Time: about 15-20 days

Charging Time: about 2 hours

Watch size: 1.75” diameter, 0.46” thickness 🎁Package:

1 x Fitness Activity Tracker CS10

1 x Axtra rubber band

1 x Charging Cable

1 x Screwdriver

1 x User Manual Attention:

1.Water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear.

2.Not support hot water, Do not charge a wet watch.

3.All data CAN NOT be used for medical purpose.

★【Call & Message Notifications】After setting on the APP. Sport watch can receive phone call remind、SMS messages、Facebook、Twitter、LinkedIn、WhatsApp、Line、Instagram、Snapchat、Skype、Gmailand more app notifications. Let you never miss any important notifications.

★【Fast Charge & Long Battery Life】Fast charge.charging from USB for about 2 hours, standby time is 10-15 days.Say goodbye to the charge everyday troubles of ordinary smart watches.Large capacity and low power consumption design offers longer endurance.

★【 Humanized Design Smartwatch】High-definition color screen and design: 1.3 HD widescreen tempered glass screen resolution, high sensitivity touch sensor. Provides a clear display and responsive touch interface. Adjustable screen brightness,Adjustable wrist strap for your wrist size.

★【IP67 Waterproof & Widercompatibility】Sport Smart Watches for Android iOS Phones,Willful smart watches is designed with IP67 waterproof rating,All functions work well with iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above system.This smart watches is great gift for sports.