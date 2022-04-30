On April 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to meet with His Holiness Karekin II. To His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to His Holiness for his constant support of Artsakh, emphasizing that once again the Armenian people, especially the Armenians of Artsakh, are living in crucial times.

The Catholicos of All Armenians conveyed his blessings and best wishes to the President and people of Artsakh, expressing confidence that all the difficulties and trials that exist in Armenia during this difficult and responsible period for Artsakh will be faced with national unity and a spirit of courage and endurance specific to our people.

During the meeting, they referred to the challenges faced by the Armenians of Artsakh, the steps aimed at overcoming the 44-day war, and security issues. Both sides expressed concern over the ongoing provocative actions by Azerbaijan and its anti-Armenian policy.

His Holiness նախագահը the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan used the support of friendly countries and the international community in defending the right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently, considering necessary the consistent support of the Armenians around the world for strengthening Artsakh and building a safe and secure life.

During the conversation, special reference was made to the activities of the Artsakh Diocese, as well as the issues of preservation of the Armenian spiritual-cultural historical heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION OF THE STAFF OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA