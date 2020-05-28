Catholicos Karekin II extends congratulations on Republic Day – Panorama

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, provided congratulations on Republic Day celebrated in Armenia on 28 May. His congratulatory message reads:

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we prolong our blessings and congratulations to our individuals within the homeland and the Diaspora, on the event of the First Armenian Republic Day.

Today we commemorate the institution of the First Republic of Armenia, which units an instance for us to succeed, within the spirit of patriotism, religion, and unity.

On this cherished day we flip our gaze to the Sardarapat Memorial – the glorification of the liberty-loving and heroic wrestle of our individuals; the celebrated victory achieved within the heroic battles of May on the sacrifice of the selfless wrestle of the Armenian military, troopers, and clergies.

Today we pay tribute to the Armenian Pontiff Gevork V of Blessed Memory, who strengthened the spirit of the courageous Armenians together with his valiant outlook and provoking phrases; and performed an plain function within the enlightened activity of reaching victories.

Defending the Homeland in the course of the heroic battles of May, with their utmost efforts, our individuals restored our nationwide statehood after an extended wait. They devoted all their efforts, and the lives of their youngsters, to satisfy the precise to reside freely of their historical cradle with the imaginative and prescient of peaceable progress.

Dear beloved, it’s our obligation to make efforts impressed with that brilliant imaginative and prescient for the sake of a robust homeland, the achievement of a affluent and safe life for our individuals, and our cherished nationwide aspirations.

We are assured, that our individuals, who’ve overcome many harsh days, will overcome the present challenges going through our nation and nation with a patriotic spirit and united efforts, holding excessive the flag of impartial statehood, devoted to Christian values, and the sacred religion of our fathers in direction of God.

We pray and ask Almighty God to maintain our homeland and the entire world in peace beneath His Holy Right Hand, supporting the Armenian nation to realize new successes in our nationwide and patriotic life.

May the mercy and charm of God be with us, everybody, immediately and all the time. Amen!”