March 8 is a day of celebration for the entire Armenian nation. It was today that the pastor was born to the Armenian people. It was today that the world-born servant of the Armenians was born. Today the apostle of God, the apostle of faith, was born. “Hear this voice, O God. Give a long life to the Patriarch. Long days to the Armenian father! ” Happy birthday to your Patriarch. GREAT…
The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched
On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The...
There will be no light in the regions in Yerevan for up to six...
For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works.
Vardenyats mountain pass is closed, Lars is open
The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading...
“Square”. Garik Sargsyan withdraws 5-6 million drams from community budget before Vedi elections
"Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Garik Sargsyan, the acting head of the enlarged community of Vedi, announced charity days about a month before the elections....
Nikol Pashinyan arrived in France on a working visit
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit, the RA Government staff reports. The governmental delegation headed by the Prime...